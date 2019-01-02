Park National Corp OH Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,006.7% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8,000.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,472.7% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.38. 5,726,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,447,369. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 105.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Mizuho set a $68.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

