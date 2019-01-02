Parkgene (GENE) Reaches One Day Volume of $43,372.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Parkgene token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Parkgene has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $170,802.00 and $43,372.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Parkgene

Parkgene’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

