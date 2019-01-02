Particl Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.98 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Particl has a total market capitalization of $17.98 million and approximately $217,208.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00056949 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bit-Z, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, Particl has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phore (PHR) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006380 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000179 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 320.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000471 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

