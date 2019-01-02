Pathfinder Minerals PLC (LON:PFP) traded up 20.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.24 ($0.02). 4,597,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 1,390,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/pathfinder-minerals-pfp-stock-price-up-20-6.html.

About Pathfinder Minerals (LON:PFP)

Pathfinder Minerals Plc, a natural resource company, focuses on mining heavy mineral sands in Mozambique, southern Africa. It intends to mine for minerals, ilmenite, rutile, and zircon. The company holds interests in mining concession licenses that cover approximately 32,000 hectares of land on the Indian Ocean coast of the Zambezia province of Mozambique.

