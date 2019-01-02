Patron Trading Down 11.9% This Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Patron has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $285,375.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Patron has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Patron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Exrates and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.02393864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00156877 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00202398 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026445 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026349 BTC.

About Patron

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,095,677 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Exrates, IDAX, LATOKEN, CoinBene, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.