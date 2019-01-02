PBF Energy (PBF) Price Target Cut to $43.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

NYSE:PBF opened at $32.67 on Monday. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 263,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.