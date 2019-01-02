Peak Capital Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Peak Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Peak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $667,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,859,000. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 835.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/peak-capital-management-llc-has-3-45-million-holdings-in-ishares-core-sp-small-cap-etf-ijr.html.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.