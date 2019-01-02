Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $12,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $222,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth $280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $305,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $395,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of PEB opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $41.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2478 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In related news, Director Cydney Donnell bought 1,400 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $49,812.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 64 hotels, totaling approximately 15,400 guest rooms, located in 11 states and the District of Columbia, in the following markets: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

