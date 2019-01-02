Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases 399 Shares of Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 23.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. Match Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Match Group had a return on equity of 60.95% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 4th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Match Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/penn-capital-management-co-inc-purchases-399-shares-of-match-group-inc-mtch.html.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.