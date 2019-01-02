Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $2.09 Million in Fastenal (FAST) Stock

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3,540.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.18. 326,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.35. Fastenal has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, insider Terry Modock Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $78,105.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $182,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,948.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,006.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,795 shares of company stock worth $299,849. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

