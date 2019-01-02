Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases New Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 722.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 49,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 92.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 537.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $6,025,829.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.74. 3,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,755. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.38 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases New Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/pensionfund-dsm-netherlands-purchases-new-position-in-darden-restaurants-inc-dri.html.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.