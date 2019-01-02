Pensionfund Sabic Acquires Shares of 13,000 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 98.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of APLE stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. 16,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,298. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $78,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Redd Hugh acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $48,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,971.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,624 shares of company stock valued at $390,783 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

