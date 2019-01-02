Pensionfund Sabic Acquires Shares of 20,700 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $16,474,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,216,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,443,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 209.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,480,000 after acquiring an additional 949,421 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,256,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,894 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 478,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,554,000 after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares during the period.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 533 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $40,657.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at $612,299.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total transaction of $37,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 45,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,233 shares of company stock worth $1,098,528. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

OMC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.99. 13,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,978. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pensionfund Sabic Acquires Shares of 20,700 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/pensionfund-sabic-acquires-shares-of-20700-omnicom-group-inc-omc.html.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. It offers marketing and corporate communications services. The company was founded by Maxwell Dane in 1944 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.