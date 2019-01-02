PetIQ Inc (PETQ) Receives $44.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PETQ. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PetIQ to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PetIQ from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

PETQ stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $23.07. 2,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,617. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.03 million, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Will Santana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $279,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Newland sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $348,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,100 shares of company stock worth $4,122,673 in the last 90 days. 45.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PetIQ by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It provides veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

