PetroNeft Resources (PTR) Trading Down 9%

PetroNeft Resources Plc (LON:PTR) shares were down 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 810,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,145% from the average daily volume of 65,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).
PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.
