Shares of Philippine Metals Inc (CVE:PHI) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

WARNING: “Philippine Metals (PHI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/philippine-metals-phi-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-04.html.

About Philippine Metals (CVE:PHI)

Philippine Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Philippines. It focuses on copper and gold deposits. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Philippine Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philippine Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.