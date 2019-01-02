Photronics (PLAB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLAB. ValuEngine downgraded Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Photronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Photronics stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Photronics has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $649.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Photronics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Photronics news, Director George Macricostas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $528,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,890 shares of company stock worth $114,408. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth $102,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

