Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 66.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 96,467 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 608.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the period.

Shares of PFN stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

