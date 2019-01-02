Pioneering Technology (PTE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Shares of Pioneering Technology Corp (CVE:PTE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 43000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Pioneering Technology Company Profile (CVE:PTE)

Pioneering Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions for residential and commercial markets in Canada and the United States. It provides Safe-T-element, a cooking system to prevent stovetop cooking fires on electric coiled stoves; Safe-T-sensor, a solution to prevent microwave fires and false alarms; SmartBurner, an intelligent cooking system; and RangeMinder, a technology that prevents unattended cooking fires.

