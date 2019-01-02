PluraCoin (PLURA) Hits Market Cap of $21,703.00

PluraCoin (CURRENCY:PLURA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, PluraCoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PluraCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. PluraCoin has a total market cap of $21,703.00 and $18.00 worth of PluraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PluraCoin

PLURA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on March 7th, 2018. PluraCoin’s total supply is 382,252,356 coins and its circulating supply is 282,252,356 coins. PluraCoin’s official Twitter account is @PluraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PluraCoin is pluracoin.org. The Reddit community for PluraCoin is /r/PluraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PluraCoin Coin Trading

PluraCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PluraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PluraCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PluraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

