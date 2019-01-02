PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,277,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,886,000 after buying an additional 261,154 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter worth about $9,761,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 25.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,509,000 after buying an additional 214,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 8.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,488,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,175,000 after buying an additional 183,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter worth about $5,976,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.20. PNM Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $45.35.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $422.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. Barclays upped their target price on PNM Resources from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

