PokeCoin Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week (POKE)

PokeCoin (CURRENCY:POKE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, PokeCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One PokeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. PokeCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of PokeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.02400590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00155884 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00204521 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025983 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025820 BTC.

PokeCoin Coin Profile

PokeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pokemoncoindev.

PokeCoin Coin Trading

PokeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PokeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PokeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PokeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

