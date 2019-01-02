Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) has been given a $30.00 price target by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.69% from the stock’s previous close.

PTLA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.02. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.46. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 1,020.52%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 270.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, Director Charles J. Homcy sold 64,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $1,195,096.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

