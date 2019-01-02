PostCoin (POST) Price Up 12.7% This Week

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One PostCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, PostCoin has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. PostCoin has a total market capitalization of $11,099.00 and $5.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00038883 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00016276 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009117 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003764 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00001821 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005578 BTC.

PostCoin Coin Profile

PostCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU.

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

