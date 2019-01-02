Power Ledger (POWR) Price Tops $0.0812 on Exchanges

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $31.92 million and approximately $942,075.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0812 or 0.00002072 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Huobi and Bitbns. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.02386057 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00155745 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00204612 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025994 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025850 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,281,520 tokens. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger.

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Upbit, Bitbns, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Huobi, ABCC, TDAX, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Bithumb, IDEX, BX Thailand, Binance, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

