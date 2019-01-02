Power Metals (PWM) Trading Down 10.8%

Power Metals Corp (CVE:PWM) fell 10.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. 250,752 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 198,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Power Metals Company Profile (CVE:PWM)

Power Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Case Lake property located in north east Ontario. It also has agreements to acquire lithium brine permit portfolios, including Drumheller and Peace River, and Leduc Lithium Property located in Alberta; and the Separation Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties located in northwestern Ontario, as well as agreement to explore and develop lithium brines in Paradox Basin project.

