Privatix Hits Market Cap of $696,664.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Privatix has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00015263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, COSS and YoBit. Privatix has a total market cap of $696,664.00 and $2,842.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.02397820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00155391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00205443 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026180 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,668 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io.

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

