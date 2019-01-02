Progressive Corp (PGR) Holdings Decreased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,911 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 493.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,228,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,533,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,950,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,705 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 41,010.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,871 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 174.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,518,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,598 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 20.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,511,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at $12,064,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $817,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.29.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

