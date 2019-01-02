Proofpoint (PFPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $90.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Proofpoint is benefiting from robust demand for the company’s next-generation SaaS-based security and compliance platform. Moreover, ongoing transition to the cloud, particularly to Microsoft’s Office 365 and the rapidly growing threat landscape are key growth drivers for the company. Partnerships with Palo Alto Networks, CyberArk, Imperva and Splunk are also driving key wins for the company. We believe that continued focus on subscription-based products and services and product upgrades will boost its top line. However, the company anticipates headwinds in the coming year due to no contribution from the Cloudmark OEM business. Moreover, since it continues to invest in sales and marketing, we anticipate this to remain a drag on the company’s bottom line in the near term. Shares underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Proofpoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $83.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.46. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $130.27.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.73. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $4,765,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,447,500. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 216,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after acquiring an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

