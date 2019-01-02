Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.28 Million

Brokerages expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce $188.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $185.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $747.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $739.40 million to $753.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $774.56 million, with estimates ranging from $753.34 million to $788.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $187.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 36.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

PB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Stephens set a $70.00 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 2,180 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $142,659.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,707,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.14 per share, for a total transaction of $295,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,424,315.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 21.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,154 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 523,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $839,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 832,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,729,000 after purchasing an additional 40,989 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PB opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $79.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

