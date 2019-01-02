Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) – Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Pioneer Energy Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price objective on Pioneer Energy Services and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.61.

NYSE PES opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.16. Pioneer Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.64.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $149.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PES. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 26.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,779,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after buying an additional 1,208,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 4,813.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,753 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $1,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $2,943,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 66.7% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 407,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

