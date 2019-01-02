QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC) dropped 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 107,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 128,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “QMC Quantum Minerals (QMC) Stock Price Down 10.5%” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/qmc-quantum-minerals-qmc-stock-price-down-10-5.html.

About QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC)

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, silver, gold, copper, zinc, and volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits. It holds interests in mineral exploration properties located in Manitoba, Canada, including the Namew Lake VMS project comprising the Rocky Lake property, the Rocky-Namew property, and the Namew Lake property, as well as the Carrot River property, the Irgon Lithium Mine property, and the Cat Lake Lithium property.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.