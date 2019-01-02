Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $37,677.00

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $37,677.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.20 or 0.12652973 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00029131 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00001312 BTC.

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (CRYPTO:QNTU) is a token. It launched on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

