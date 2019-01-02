Quest PharmaTech Inc (CVE:QPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 9600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/quest-pharmatech-qpt-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-10.html.

About Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT)

Quest PharmaTech Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes antibody based immunotherapeutic products for cancer. It operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical/Pharmaceutical Products and Consumer/Cosmetic Products. The company focuses on combinatorial immunotherapeutic approaches to cancer by using monoclonal antibodies of the immunoglobulin G or E subclass in combination with chemotherapy/immune-adjuvant.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Quest PharmaTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest PharmaTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.