QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.35.

QNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

QuinStreet stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $783.22 million, a PE ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director James R. Simons sold 122,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,053,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $67,135.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,011 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at $424,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at $6,699,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 149.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,380 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

