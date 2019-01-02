RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (RADA) Short Interest Update

RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 351,291 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the November 30th total of 567,612 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 331,195 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

RADA opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.00 and a beta of 0.07. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

RADA Electronic Ind. Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

