Randgold Resources (GOLD) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

GOLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie cut shares of Randgold Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randgold Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Randgold Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Randgold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Randgold Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOLD opened at $82.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of -0.27. Randgold Resources has a 12 month low of $59.90 and a 12 month high of $104.05.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $243.57 million during the quarter. Randgold Resources had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Randgold Resources will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Randgold Resources by 16.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Randgold Resources by 97.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Randgold Resources by 27.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Randgold Resources by 11.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Randgold Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its projects include the following: Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Morila gold mine, Tongon gold mine, Kibali gold mine, and Massawa. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

