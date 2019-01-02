Raymond James Analysts Give Marathon Oil (MRO) a $24.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marathon Oil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.99.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartree Partners LP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 27.5% during the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 153,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $2,086,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $133,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 141.5% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 64,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 37,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

