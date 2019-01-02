RDS-A (RDS-A) Receives $84.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDS-A. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on RDS-A in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RDS-A in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on RDS-A in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on RDS-A in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RDS-A stock opened at $58.27 on Friday.

RDS-A Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

