Shares of Realm Therapeutics PLC (LON:RLM) traded down 11.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 112,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 847% from the average session volume of 11,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.38 ($0.10).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Realm Therapeutics (RLM) Stock Price Down 11.9%” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/realm-therapeutics-rlm-stock-price-down-11-9.html.

Realm Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:RLM)

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016.

