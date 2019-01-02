RealPage (RP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

Get RealPage alerts:

RP has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of RealPage in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on shares of RealPage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

RP traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.37. 15,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,806. RealPage has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. RealPage had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $224.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 121,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $6,380,498.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,227,636.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $196,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,801.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 915,284 shares of company stock valued at $45,690,065. Corporate insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in RealPage by 33.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in RealPage by 23.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RealPage (RP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.