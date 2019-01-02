Realty Income Corp (O) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.04.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $338.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on O shares. Bank of America raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Realty Income from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,600 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

