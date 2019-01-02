Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ: PGC):

12/25/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

12/13/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/12/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

12/6/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

11/28/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

11/14/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

11/13/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/8/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $483.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,370.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Carfora purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $42,315.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,282.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 256,156 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

