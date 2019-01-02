Redstar Gold (RGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Redstar Gold Corp (CVE:RGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 19000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

About Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC)

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

