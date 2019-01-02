Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 21,532 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 12,665.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.7% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 110,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,416,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 433.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,916,000 after buying an additional 1,050,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.30.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $97,648.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,211.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $709,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,147. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $124.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $84.92 and a 1 year high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/rehmann-capital-advisory-group-acquires-21532-shares-of-hca-healthcare-inc-hca.html.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.