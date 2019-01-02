Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Position in Wpp Plc (WPP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 7,226.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in WPP were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPP. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

WPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.29. Wpp Plc has a twelve month low of $50.31 and a twelve month high of $103.53.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

