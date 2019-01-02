Relevium Technologies (RLV) Shares Down 4.8%

Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV)’s share price dropped 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 192,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 708,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

In related news, insider Albertus Petrus Engelbrecht sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$25,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,350 and have sold 313,000 shares valued at $34,430.

Relevium Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets. It primarily focuses in the areas of e-commerce and wellness services, as well as on nutraceuticals, sports nutrition, and nutri-cosmeceutical products. The company was formerly known as BIOflex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Relevium Technologies Inc in December 2015.

