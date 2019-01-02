Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Shares Sold by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lessened its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,443 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $23,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,880,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,292,000 after buying an additional 115,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,752,000 after buying an additional 148,565 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,297,000 after buying an additional 136,651 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 22.7% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,146,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after buying an additional 211,858 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 974,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,098,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $97.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $440,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Hannah sold 28,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,246,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Macquarie set a $96.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

