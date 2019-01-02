Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Toro Co (TTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 344.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $12,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth about $121,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Toro by 3,100.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 137.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 37.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 7,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $442,061.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $144,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. Toro Co has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $539.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About Toro

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

