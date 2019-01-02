Replimune Group (REPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $23.55.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,707,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth $82,166,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth $7,245,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth $12,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

